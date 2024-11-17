They are no where to be found!





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOF6O_Rxryg





A comment from Before It's News:





The FBI can’t locate the exit of over 45 Hollywood elites as they are now expatriates.





All are concerned about their legal status many are adrenochrome addicts many are associated with pedophilia child trafficking or financial shenanigans I would suggest property forfeiture and freezing bank accounts that will perhaps warrant communication on their part.





https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2024/11/fbi-reveals-celebrities-have-fled-the-country-after-diddys-arrest-2024-2558112.html





This is being referred to as a hoax - excerpt:





This video by Rap Heat came two days after another similar one, which claimed that A-listers such as Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez had also become fugitives in connection to the Diddy scandal.





However, both videos are false, fabricated, and unfounded, likely for parody, satire, sensationalism, and virality. Furthermore, no variable/authentic footage has been released by official/federal sources linked to the Diddy case. Oprah Winfrey has also not been named in the case.





https://www.sportskeeda.com/pop-culture/did-oprah-flee-country-leaked-diddy-footage-viral-youtube-claim-explored