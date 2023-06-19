Why Vitamin D3 Saves Lives ~ Dr Robert Young ~ researcher Ali Daneshkhah from New Delhi

Dr. Robert Young ~ Ali Daneshkhah

The Possible Role of Vitamin D in Suppressing Cytokine Storm and Associated Mortality in COVID-19 Patients

Ali Daneshkhah: Researcher ~ Pancreatic cancer and liver diseases researching VD and cancer.

Dr. Robert Young:

‘What is the role of vitamin D in the prevention or reversing and treating in cancer?’



Dr Robert Young

Published Friday June 16th, 2023. Brighteon





Ali Daneshkhah, Vasundhara Agrawal, Adam Eshein, Hariharan Subramanian, Hemant Kumar Roy, Vadim Backman doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.04.08.20058578

Abstract Abstract Background Large-scale data show that the mortality of COVID-19 varies dramatically across populations, although the cause of these disparities is not well understood. In this study we investigated whether severe COVID-19 is linked to Vitamin D (Vit D) deficiency. Method Daily admission, recovery and deceased rate data for patients with COVID-19 from countries with a large number of confirmed patients (Germany, South Korea (S. Korea), China (Hubei), Switzerland, Iran, UK, US, France, Spain, Italy) as of April 20, 2020 were used. The time-adjusted case mortality ratio (T-CMR) was estimated as the number of deceased patients on day N divided by the number of confirmed cases on day N-8. The adaptive average of T-CMR (A-CMR) was further calculated as a metric of COVID-19 associated mortality in different countries. Although data on Vit D level is not currently available for COVID-19 patients, we leveraged the previously established links between Vit D and C-Reactive Protein (CRP) and between CRP and severe COVID-19, respectively, to estimate the potential impact of Vit D on the reduction of severe COVID-19. Findings A link between Vit D status and COVID-19 A-CMR in the US, France, and the UK (countries with similar screening status) may exist. Combining COVID-19 patient data and prior work on Vit D and CRP levels, we show that the risk of severe COVID-19 cases among patients with severe Vit D deficiency is 17.3% while the equivalent figure for patients with normal Vit D levels is 14.6% (a reduction of 15.6%). Interpretation Given that CRP is a surrogate marker for severe COVID-19 and is associated with Vit D deficiency, our finding suggests that Vit D may reduce COVID-19 severity by suppressing cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients. Further research is needed to account for other factors through direct measurement of Vit D levels.

THE pH MIRACLE OF VITAMIN D3 - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/why-should-you-supplement-fat-soluble-plant-based-vitamin-k1-and-d3-daily

Follow Dr Robert O Young on his Scientific Blog, Twitter and Telegram











