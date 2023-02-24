BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Remnant Church | 02.23.23 | How to Overcome Temptation and How to Live a Christ-Focused Life NOW!!! (A Message from Doctor Mark Sherwood)
Thrivetime Show
Thrivetime ShowCheckmark Icon
1744 followers
1 view • 02/24/2023

WATCH - REVERSE DAVOS IN TULSA, OKLAHOMA - https://rumble.com/v2aopa4-reawaken-america-tour-heads-to-trump-doral.html

**********************************************************************************
Zero draft of the WHO CA+ for the consideration of the Intergovernmental
Negotiating Body at its fourth meeting - READ - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb4/A_INB4_3-en.pdf

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today Here: www.BH-PM.com
**********************************************************************************

“And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay.” - Daniel 2:43 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2apc06-great-reset-we-have-to-reinforce-our-resilience-against-a-new-virus-possibl.html

“These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast.” - Revelation 17:13 - WATCH https://rumble.com/v2apdk4-cbdc-we-could-imagine-we-will-implant-them-in-our-brains-or-in-our-skin..html

**********************************************
Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV

The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!

Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950

Keywords
clay clarkthrivetime showdr mark sherwoodthe remnant church
