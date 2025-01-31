© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quote from 🔗 (https://truth11.com/2022/01/10/video-experimental-injections-biggest-crimes-against-humanity-ever-committed-anna-de-bo-uisseret-explains-who-will-be-held-liable-under-the-law/) : “This is very serious – these are the biggest crimes against humanity ever committed in the history of human kind” – Anna de Buisseret