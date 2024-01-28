Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Subjects That Are Too Hot to Handle
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
1035 views
Published a month ago

We live in a world where the most important subjects of our time are largely ignored, and we have to inhabit simultaneously two parallel versions of reality: the official reality, the one politicians, social commentators, and asleep citizens discuss, and the true reality, where there is a spiritual war going on, a reality where we’re facing an agenda designed to degrade and enslave humanity.

Mirrored - Busting the Box

Keywords
censorshiptruthcontrolled oppositionoverton window

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket