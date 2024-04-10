The Foundation of your Body...It Will Blow Your Mind!

Discovering the Crystalline Essence Within You













In this episode of the 'Reality of Health' podcast, I embark on a journey of redefining health by challenging traditional beliefs about the human body. I introduce the fascinating concept that our bodies are not merely collections of cells and organs, but structured water or crystalline entities, making up 70% of our being. The focus is on how this understanding impacts our health and well-being. I explore the importance of structured water within us, how it's influenced by our thoughts and emotions, and its pivotal role in maintaining health through homeostasis. I share insights into how our bodies' 'charge,' affected by diet, sunlight, frequencies, and EMF fields, has profound health implications. The episode also delves into the connection between the body's energetics, the autonomic nervous system, and how frequencies and vibrations affect our health and emotional states. I offer tips on nurturing our crystalline structure with structured water, healthy eating, grounding, and minimizing toxic exposures, highlighting the profound insights gained from seeing ourselves as crystalline structures intertwined with the natural and universal energies.













00:00 Welcome to a Deep Dive into Health Realities





00:15 Challenging Traditional Health Paradigms





02:07 Exploring the Mysteries of Structured Water





03:12 The Impact of Thoughts and Emotions on Our Health





03:59 Understanding the Body's Electrical Charge and Health





07:50 The Fascinating World of Frequencies and Vibrations





12:45 The Autonomic Nervous System and Your Health





17:10 A Deeper Look into the Soul and Crystalline Water Structure





20:24 Exploring the Connection Between Emotions and Physical Health





22:10 The Power of Thoughts on Physical Health





23:47 Understanding Inflammatory Cytokines and Contagion Myths





24:58 The Role of Psychosomatic Responses in Illness





27:41 Boosting Your Health Through Natural Means





36:56 The Importance of Grounding and Disconnecting from EMFs





39:01 Wrapping Up: Embrace Your Crystalline Structure