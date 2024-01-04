What Happens at the Marriage Supper of the Lamb? 01/04/2024

Have you ever wondered what really happens at the Marriage Supper of the Lamb? Have you wondered what will unfold before and after the Marriage Supper? Then this video is for you! Pastor Stan shares in great detail exactly what happens during this amazing time in Heaven.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.