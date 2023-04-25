Rapture - Do We Need Healing and a Dream?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I thought we were done with creating more videos. The Holy Spirit, who received His information from above, has another plan. Are you ready to follow the plan?
Salvation
Prayer:
I accept Jesus Christ as my saviour. I confess that Jesus Christ is Lord in my heart. I believe He has risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. He shed His blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner and recognize that I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in Jesus' name, Amen.
Our
website is https://www.a-c-t-s.net
