The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 396 - I.D.

In this video I’m going to do an overview of the topic of Personal ID. It is another huge topic but I will attempt to summarize. We are IDENTIFIED in this life essentially by our NAME and by our APPEARANCE, by our FACE. People learn to put a name to the face even as we age and our features change. There may be many Bob Smiths or Janet Whites BUT none of them will LOOK, SOUND or ACT the same. So these are the differentiating FACTORS and some of these have been incorporated into Biometric Identification. Face scans, portrait photos, Iris scans, palm scans, finger prints and even voice prints are all being used to IDENTIFY people DIGITALLY today. Whereas once we were identified Face to Face by an agent who scrutinized our ID Card or Passport or Driver’s Licence NOW we are scrutinized by AI once we have submitted the correct ID Files to the program. From person to person to person to AI Bot. Making a mistake leaves little room for recourse and we can be shut out of the application process. There is no PERSON to appeal to in order to correct the mistakes. AI makes no critical assessment of WHO we are as a person; it just wants the correct numbers and pictures in order to validate a request - a transaction. It is just following software protocols. A LIFE may be hanging in the balance but it doesn’t KNOW or CARE. It just wants the correct file data to match. That’s it!

Documents used to REPRESENT a person. Now the DIGITAL DOCUMENT FILE “IS” the person. The contents of the file IS YOU or I. The computer can’t know otherwise. Once the ID documents were presented BY HAND to another person. Now the ID document is a File that has become WHO the person is and THAT is presented to a computer program. Ultimately, the Digital ID file IN the computer program will be stored IN the Human Body for scanning when necessary to make a transaction.





