End the Massacre in Gaza, a Just Peace for Palestine, Send the US Troops Home - And Only Then Will the Region See Stability - RT
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
02/06/2024

Instead of accepting their historical culpability for the chaos in the Middle East, instead of recognising their intimate involvement in the creation and sustainance of the Aprtheid state of Israel, the US and its "Allies" are bombing and killing again in Syria, Yemen and Iraq. 

End the massacre in Gaza, a just Peace for Palestine, send the US troops home. And then and only then will the region see stability

