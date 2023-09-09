BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dolly Safran's Critique of Brian Ruhe's ET Hypothesis - Part 1 of 5 Intro
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
30 views • 09/09/2023

Part 1 of 5. I'm asking some people to give me a critique of: Brian Ruhe's ET Hypothesis with AI Video Quality https://www.bitchute.com/video/xLGY2b07RYXx/ . Dolly Safran was the first. She has been a recent guest at two Meetups. You can scroll down. In Part 1 Dolly gave me her feedback and expressed some of her views on the nature of the ETs.

Dolly Safran's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@dollysafran9107

Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word. There's no copyright issue.

Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

Keywords
aliensufosetsbrian ruhedolly safranet hypothesis
