The Power of Imagination: Exploring the World of 'The Common Man' with Author P.L. Howd

⏱️⏱️VIDEO CHAPTERS⏱️⏱️:





00:00:00 - Introduction to the Common Man Book Series

00:03:59 - Exploring Magical Creatures and Realistic Fantasy

00:08:06 - Understanding the Heart Test in the Story

00:11:58 - Characters and Themes of Free Will and Struggle

00:15:59 - Writing Through Personal Challenges and Triumphs

00:19:56 - Impact of The Common Man on Readers' Lives

00:23:44 - Finding Joy in Fantasy and Sci-Fi Worlds





Embark on a journey through the pages of 'The Common Man,' a book series that seamlessly blends the fantastical with the familiar, offering readers a chance to explore the depths of human experience through a magical lens. In this video, we engage with Paul, the author whose personal evolution has given rise to a story that resonates with audiences worldwide.





🌍 Discover the role of the Milky Guards and the Council, enigmatic figures that govern the lives of characters within the book's universe. Through thoughtful discussion, uncover how these elements serve as metaphors for real-life challenges, such as the tension between conformity and individuality.





🔮 Paul's narrative arc from a soldier navigating life's hurdles to a beloved author demonstrates the transformative power of storytelling. His insights inspire viewers to question their own limitations and envision a future where they can thrive beyond the ordinary. With anticipation building for the next chapters in the series, fans are eager to continue exploring this richly imagined world.





📖 Whether you're captivated by the allure of fantasy or seeking guidance to forge your own path, this video offers a glimpse into a realm where every person can find their place and redefine what it means to be truly alive.

About the book:

The heavens have a secret from the humans--a predesignated order in which humans are allowed to live their lives. This order has been carefully guarded for countless centuries by the Milky Guards, ruled by a powerful Council with supreme jurisdiction over the humans.





Sean O'Neill and Paul Washington are the two humans that make contact during the sorting, which has sent the Council into a panic to prevent the two humans from reconnecting and discovering that there is no human free will.





The all-powerful Malaywah and his Council will do whatever it takes to restore the secrets of the sorting table and restore order to the rebellious humans and of the sorting of humans.





The second book in the series of The Common Man is The Common Man: The Scurry.