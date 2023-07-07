The X-Dossiers - (Dubbed in English)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The X-Dossiers relates to the Dutroux Affair. A scandal in Belgium that came to public attention in 1996. It involved the kidnapping, rape, and murder of children which shady figures sought to cover up.
The Dire Truth - Satanic Ritual Abuse (1hr 1min)
https://www.brighteon.com/71a02848-2137-45f1-aa4a-82ff53403975
Dutroux and the Dead Witnesses (29mins)
https://www.brighteon.com/112b5cff-71f5-4f2b-99ed-a195f00793c4
A large cache of background info regarding the Dutroux Affair
http://www.whale.to/c/belgian_xdossiers.html