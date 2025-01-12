BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Spinners - Could It Be I'm Falling in Love
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
5 months ago

Released as the follow-up single to the group's first hit for Atlantic Records, "I'll Be Around," "Could It Be I'm Falling in Love" would equal the success of its predecessor, peaking at #1 on the R&B chart, #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 the weeks of March 3 and 10, 1973 and selling over one million copies. The song also found success in the UK, peaking at #11 on the UK Singles Chart.

the spinnerscould it be im falling in lovepeaking at 1 on the rb chart
