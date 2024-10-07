[unincorporated] Presidential Fire Side Chat

For years my liberal friends have asked "What difference does it make if we have an incorporated government or a people's government?" All these videos I have here, I thought I was giving answers! This may finally be it: Under a corporate, the wealth is funneled to the owners, CEOs, & top underlings of the for-profit commercial banks & courts. Whereas on an unincorporated the non-interest accruing currency stays with the people. -That my friends, is perhaps the shortest, best answer I have heard!

Remember, I have said an unincorporated president is rather an ambassador to the people.





I said it before, so it is on the record this earlier day: 11/9/'22: 'Why elections should no longer be held' - https://old.bitchute.com/video/LMgWs498L4VW/

Why do I keep repeating?: "Your problem is the banksters; all wars are bankster's Wars." Because almost every problem you encounter each day today in your life, traces back to interest charges on an invented debt by Central Banks.





The Law of Peace - https://annavonreitz.com/lawofpeace1.pdf





Could this be The Thing that unites us? The churches & the people can & are helping the people on western North Carolina, post Hurricane Helene. We are proving we don't need "Government. Government" authorities are reported as hindering aid to the region (just as THEY prevented evacuation on Maui, Hawaii). But who delayed orders to the National Guard to move in? The Generals can only answer to "HE who pay them" all in IOUs/the proverbial "Can"/commercial Corporation continually -kicked-down-the-Right-of-Way (& also in retirement THEY will be hired by defense contractors as "a consultant."). We need the American Federation Dollar now.=Then America can order them; rather than "our" military fighting in foreign bankster's wars/Forum/jurisdiction!





The media is actually telling you the truth when THEY refer to theirs's as 'The President of The United States.' This is a different entity than 'The United States of America!' Don't get fooled by your own language. Have words lost their meaning to you?





Update: While I was filming this video, Anna Von Reitz was completing:

# 5052. https://annavonreitz.com/changeofgovunderway.pdf