© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A DEVASTATING secret about the U.S. Dollar they don't want you to know | Redacted w Clayton Morris
The United States just suffered another devastating blow to the US dollar as its friend. An ally Italy is looking to settle monetary transactions in rubles, rather than dollars the list of BRICS nations continues to grow away from the United States, and towards a gold backed currency.
✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc
✅ Become a Redacted Rebel VIP and get access to EXCLUSIVE content, live streams, and more! ➜ https://redacted.locals.com
👕 REDACTED MERCH 👕
Go grab some Redacted Merch from our store. Go to https://RedactedStore.com and pick some up. When you get it, send photos of you wearing it to [email protected]. Can't wait to see you in it!
🐦 Follow Redacted on Twitter:
https://Twitter.com/TheRedactedInc