A DEVASTATING secret about the U.S. Dollar they don't want you to know | Redacted w Clayton Morris





The United States just suffered another devastating blow to the US dollar as its friend. An ally Italy is looking to settle monetary transactions in rubles, rather than dollars the list of BRICS nations continues to grow away from the United States, and towards a gold backed currency.









✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc





✅ Become a Redacted Rebel VIP and get access to EXCLUSIVE content, live streams, and more! ➜ https://redacted.locals.com





👕 REDACTED MERCH 👕

Go grab some Redacted Merch from our store. Go to https://RedactedStore.com and pick some up. When you get it, send photos of you wearing it to [email protected]. Can't wait to see you in it!









🐦 Follow Redacted on Twitter:

https://Twitter.com/TheRedactedInc