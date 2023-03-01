BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
02/21/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 94: The CCP's shackle is not only locked on our Chinese but also everyone in the world
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
03/01/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2a3eep9d79

02/21/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 94: The CCP’s shackle is not only locked on our Chinese but also everyone in the world. Whether driven by economic interests or any other interest, a lot of people dare not speak out about the evil deeds of the CCP. The CCP has succeeded in controlling the speech internally and externally. That’s why we stand up. We don’t want everyone to continue this way, but to stand up and see the threat the CCP has posed to everyone.


02/21/2023 对邪恶说不 第94天：中共的这个枷锁，不仅锁在我们中国人身上，而且锁在全世界所有人身上。现在，不管是因为经济利益还是任何利益的驱使之下，美国人已经不敢直言中共的邪恶了。中共在国内外管控言论都很成功。这就是我们站出来的原因，我们不希望大家继续这样下去，而是看清楚中共已威胁到每个人。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
