English football legend Matt Le Tissier hits the nail on the head. 🔥

"The people that we've put in power—I think they are under orders to actually destroy this country."
"If they destroy the country enough, there'll be people begging for help from their government. And I think that's probably when you'll see initiatives like the central bank digital currencies being thrust upon the population as the way to save us."
"Because people won't accept those kinds of things under normal circumstances. Yet in times of emergencies, people will accept all sorts of nonsense. As we saw in 2020."
Source https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKgkjcktHFj
