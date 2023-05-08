BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Woman suffers VAXX induced stroke 24 hours after injection
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
389 views • 05/08/2023

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1653896393990316033

Zenette Steele
April 20 at 9:40 PM
"Hello to my friends and family on Facebook page I know most of you saw my picture that I posted of myself and my eldest son those were pictures from the past about a few months ago I did that because it made me felt good. Looking back at myself, standing able to walk, able to go about my every day life which I have enjoy, working caring for individuals, and now today, Thursday, March 20th i’m not walking as of yet that wheelchair you see in the picture I use a sliding board to get to and from it I get PT at home also OT and I have a home health aide assisting me. I can use my app I have body make an a long story short, because I know it baffles some people delete long stories. I had to come back to the hospital because my UTI was not cleared up. Also, I had to get my colon cleanse it was backed up, so this is my current situation I know it God all things are possible to those who believe I keep my faith and I know that one day I will walk again, my message to you, friends and family don’t take l life for granted enjoy your life enjoy your body as you have it as one also remember to go to the doctor check up yourselves even though my spinal stroke came from taken the Covid booster 24 hours that was it for me my little buddy just shut down I appreciate all of your prayers and well wishes. God bless each and everyone of you and enjoy your life with your family.🌺🙏🏽🌸"

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
vaccinestrokebooster
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy