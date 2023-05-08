Woman suffers VAXX induced stroke 24 hours after injection

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1653896393990316033

Zenette Steele

April 20 at 9:40 PM

"Hello to my friends and family on Facebook page I know most of you saw my picture that I posted of myself and my eldest son those were pictures from the past about a few months ago I did that because it made me felt good. Looking back at myself, standing able to walk, able to go about my every day life which I have enjoy, working caring for individuals, and now today, Thursday, March 20th i’m not walking as of yet that wheelchair you see in the picture I use a sliding board to get to and from it I get PT at home also OT and I have a home health aide assisting me. I can use my app I have body make an a long story short, because I know it baffles some people delete long stories. I had to come back to the hospital because my UTI was not cleared up. Also, I had to get my colon cleanse it was backed up, so this is my current situation I know it God all things are possible to those who believe I keep my faith and I know that one day I will walk again, my message to you, friends and family don’t take l life for granted enjoy your life enjoy your body as you have it as one also remember to go to the doctor check up yourselves even though my spinal stroke came from taken the Covid booster 24 hours that was it for me my little buddy just shut down I appreciate all of your prayers and well wishes. God bless each and everyone of you and enjoy your life with your family.🌺🙏🏽🌸"

