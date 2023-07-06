The Freemason Hand Signs Song - (Original Song with Lyrics on screen!)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This song incorporates the EPIC 5+ hour video presentation by X Factor Australia Winner Altiyan Childs, with Altiyan's kind permission. Learn the most popular secret hand signs of the famous and powerful so that you can recognize them when you see them. "Almost every person that you see on TV is a member of a secret society." They are all Freemasons and Luciferians.