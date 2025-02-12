WARNING: GLOBAL RECESSION IS UNAVOIDABLE! - Trump Or Not, The Global Economy Is Collapsing

AVOID THE CBDC AND FINANCIAL RUIN HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





Buy gold and work with Mark Gonzales!





Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the imminence of the collapse of the global economy and the revived, historic global recession that's been papered over and bubbled up for 17 years.

As Ed Dowd warns, regardless of who is in office, the recession will take place. While we're obviously not in favor of mass migration, the migration was used to artificially prop up the economy. Now that they're being deported, that false liquidity will dissipate on top of an already extremely volatile system built to fail.

With over 30 trillion dollars in debt, this is not fixable no matter how good one's intentions may be (and that's yet to be seen).

Meanwhile, there is a banking crisis, there's essentially no liquidity left in the banks and while they're facing collapse, in many places like the UK under Starmer, they're bringing in new rules to spy on people.

Coming to a place near you soon under the CBDC system complete with digital IDs and of course the UBI programs being put in place as we speak. Order out of chaos. Nothing new there.





As all of this is occurring, there are runs on banks for gold for which there is a global shortage of.

Many experts like James Turk believe that gold will $10,902. While this seems high to some, it seems obvious to those paying attention to inflation vs the gold price. Simply as wealth insurance, gold can break $100,000 if the dollar is worth 98% less.





In this video we break down why this is so important, why people have to stop seeing this issue as fear mongering and why people need to prepare against it so to not fall prey to the technocratic system that will replace it.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/





Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/





Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam





Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561





USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025







