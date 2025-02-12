BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WARNING: GLOBAL RECESSION IS UNAVOIDABLE! - Trump Or Not, The Global Economy Is Collapsing
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2655 followers
Follow
7 months ago

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the imminence of the collapse of the global economy and the revived, historic global recession that's been papered over and bubbled up for 17 years.

As Ed Dowd warns, regardless of who is in office, the recession will take place. While we're obviously not in favor of mass migration, the migration was used to artificially prop up the economy. Now that they're being deported, that false liquidity will dissipate on top of an already extremely volatile system built to fail.

With over 30 trillion dollars in debt, this is not fixable no matter how good one's intentions may be (and that's yet to be seen).

Meanwhile, there is a banking crisis, there's essentially no liquidity left in the banks and while they're facing collapse, in many places like the UK under Starmer, they're bringing in new rules to spy on people.

Coming to a place near you soon under the CBDC system complete with digital IDs and of course the UBI programs being put in place as we speak. Order out of chaos. Nothing new there.


As all of this is occurring, there are runs on banks for gold for which there is a global shortage of.

Many experts like James Turk believe that gold will $10,902. While this seems high to some, it seems obvious to those paying attention to inflation vs the gold price. Simply as wealth insurance, gold can break $100,000 if the dollar is worth 98% less.


In this video we break down why this is so important, why people have to stop seeing this issue as fear mongering and why people need to prepare against it so to not fall prey to the technocratic system that will replace it.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


Keywords
newseconomyrecessioninflationgreat reset
