Dr. Andrew Kaufman





May 15, 2024





Staying calm and collected is not easy, especially with so many injustices panning out around us. Think of situations when…

…police officers try to stomp on your rights, and the fight-or-flight mode inhibits your ability to legally defend yourself…





…some random, pink-haired lady walks up to you at the grocery store to tell you how despicable you are for not wearing a mask…





…you’re in a heated argument with a family member or close friend who believes all “anti-vaxxers” are white supremacists…





But you’re never going to reach them by fiercely debating or being emotional. It’s a gigantic pitfall that continues to prevent many freedom fighters from getting through to the public.





I was one of them… until I decided to try something totally different…





This technique has helped me grab the attention of hundreds of thousands of people worldwide and share my ideas, even if they run counter to traditional beliefs.





If you’ve watched Terrain The Film, you probably remember the part where the police were escorting me out of the shop. I had plenty of reasons to bristle with rage over how unconstitutional it was, and let my emotions take charge…





Instead, I kept my composure, argued with a presence of mind, and got something through to them. And it’s worked out every time things have gotten heated or confrontational. I call it — Equanimity.





In fact, I’m going to showcase that very snippet today at 12pm ET, during our Healthy Living Livestream, and demonstrate how you, too, can spread the truth with the stoic attitude that even the most ardent CNN zealots can’t resist listening to.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4v3x92-healthy-living-livestream-equanimity-harnessing-the-calm-voice-of-reason.html