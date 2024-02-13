Joe Biden's Get Out of Jail Free Card | Rep. Nancy Mace

Joe Biden's Get Out of Jail Free Card | RealAmericasVoice





Considering Joe Biden's obvious cognitive decline, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC-01) says it's time to talk about the 25th Amendment. "If you cannot stand to be charged with a crime or stand trial because of your mental incapabilities then you should not be president of the United States," Mace said.





"There is something wrong in this country to allow this man to be president. Who is really pulling his strings? He's just a puppet for somebody in the White House. He's certainly not running the show."

