Joe Biden's Get Out of Jail Free Card | Rep. Nancy Mace
17 views • 02/13/2024

Joe Biden's Get Out of Jail Free Card | RealAmericasVoice


Considering Joe Biden's obvious cognitive decline, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC-01) says it's time to talk about the 25th Amendment. "If you cannot stand to be charged with a crime or stand trial because of your mental incapabilities then you should not be president of the United States," Mace said.


"There is something wrong in this country to allow this man to be president. Who is really pulling his strings? He's just a puppet for somebody in the White House. He's certainly not running the show."

Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav


Watch more #StinchfieldTonight with @stinchfield1776 here: https://rumble.com/v4d0yc9-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-2-12-24.html

classified documentscognitive declinedoj corruptionbiden regime
