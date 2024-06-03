© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yemeni forces launch multiple attacks on US aircraft carrier, Israel-linked ships.
Abdullatif Al-Washali reports from Sana'a.
@PressTV
adding also from PressTV ...
Israel arrests Palestinian reporter amid regime's crackdown on journalists
🔹Israeli forces have arrested a Palestinian journalist (photo shown) from the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, after she was summoned for interrogation by the regime’s security officials.