James Corbett and Bruce de Torres - August 28, 2023

Bruce de Torres
James Corbett answers the question:
"Here, deep into 2023, what are the worst things happening – the most dangerous and important things that we’re facing – and what’s the good news? Who are the people and organizations, besides you, who are trying to wake people up, so more people can resist the total tyranny toward which we speed, and what are some of the things people can learn and do to free ourselves from all that’s trying to enslave and kill us?"
James is the creator of The Corbett Report, at https://www.corbettreport.com/, listener-supported, commercial-free alternative media which provides critical analysis of politics, society, history, and economics with thousands of hours of audio and video content, including podcasts, interviews, and articles about breaking news and important issues from 9/11 Truth and false flag terror to the Big Brother police state, eugenics, the central banking fraud, Covid-19, and more.
