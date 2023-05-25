BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
5/24/2023 -- Earthquakes spreading -- Multiple M6 events -- Fires across Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
2
173 views • 05/25/2023

Multiple M6+ earthquakes have spread out across from the West Pacific. The spread has reached to Indonesia.

I am canceling my warning for Japan entirely, and shifting the whole warned area to the North by Northeast to Alaska.

As for North America, multiple new fires have now broken out across Southern California (since doing this update!) , as well as Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico -- this is in addition to all of the fires in Canada to the North and down in Mexico coming up from the South. See the whole spread here:


Mexico: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

California, Arizona, and New Mexico: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

Oregon: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

Canada: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
