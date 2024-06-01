Stand Still and See the Salvation of the Lord

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Calm down! This is not the end of the world—or even of the United States, or the Constitution. Just because you don’t know what He’s doing does not mean God doesn’t know what He’s doing. He does. God knows. God’s got this. Calm down.
#CalmDown, #StandStillAndSeeTheSalvationOfTheLord, #Reversed