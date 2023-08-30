👀 Hmmm - Several CNN Anchors Are Mouthpieces for the Intel Agencies 👀

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👀Several CNN Anchors Are Mouthpieces for the Intel Agencies: "I know that is true, I'm not speculating at all."
"The intel agencies have a big effect on what is broadcast on television, and what you see on Facebook and Google as well...
There are a lot of anchors including people I know well and have worked with at different networks...
I'm thinking of one in particular, a national security reporter, who is just a mouthpiece for the Pentagon and the CIA and is knowingly telling lies on their behalf.
It's very, very common and I can think of a number of people at CNN who I know for a fact are doing that exact thing. They're reading government propaganda from the intel agencies knowingly...
I know that is true, I'm not speculating at all."
@TuckerCarlson
@AdamCarollaShow
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1696859245055025656