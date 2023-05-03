Fauci & Trudeau Backpedal On Vaccine Injury and Weight Loss Drug Side Effects

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today on Naturally Inspired Radio Tammy talks about how Fauci & Trudeau are backpedaling on vaccine injury and what people are saying about Wegovy and Ozempic weight loss drugs..
Please Like, Love, Share, Repost & Re Upload On All Audio, Video And Social Platforms. Thank You!
.
🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:
❤️ - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/contact-tammy/ - ❤️
.
#Fauci #Trudeau #WeightLoss #Drugs #SideEffects #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Holistic #Nutrition #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #NaturallyInspiredRadio
.
Fauci, Trudeau, Ozempic, Wegovy, Weight Loss, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown, Natural, Health, Holistic, Nutrition, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast, Naturally Inspired Radio