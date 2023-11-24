What Happens When You Take Expired Medications?

The "Home Doctor Book" 📚 is a practical medicine for every household...

- It contains the following:-👇

https://tinyurl.com/HomelyDoc

- The reason as to why you should always keep Listerine in your medicine cabinet...



- A Before-Bed recipe to sleep like a baby...

- How to make calcium pills from Eggshell

- The first thing you must do immediately after a stroke

- Why you should put Garlic in your Ear before going to sleep...

Learn more here.....

https://tinyurl.com/HomelyDoc











