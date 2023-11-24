HOW TO SURVIVE IF YOU EVER FALL THROUGH ICE - Self Rescue Explained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pirate Pete
Nov 23, 2023
mirrored from Rumble
Water proof matches should be in your winter coat (keep them in a small ziplock bag) just in case you need to start a fire to warm up after this incident happens to occur. I fell into a lake as a child and thankfully there were family members there to get me out. They put me into a car with the heat turned up full blast to warm me up.
