Cafes | Japanology Plus - S02E40 | NHK World Japan

Exibido em 03 de Maio de 2017
Título Original: Japanology Plus - Cafes
Publicado há 5 anos
Créditos: NHK World Japan, Japanology Plus
Publicação Original: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7lroe4
Descrição Original do Autor:
há 5 anos
Episode Number : 40
Season : 2
Originally Aired : Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Coffee first reached Japan in the 17th century, but it wasn't until the 19th century that it started to catch on. Drinking coffee was one of many elements of Western culture eagerly adopted in that era, and countless cafes sprang up in cities. This time on Japanology Plus, we'll explore some ways in which cafes are enjoyed these days in Japan. Our expert guest, Naoyuki Takai, is a journalist who has written many books about cafes and cafe culture. And in Plus One, some offbeat cafe experiences.
