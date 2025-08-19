Tokenized Everything: How Elite Will Confiscate Hard Assets | Francis Hunt

In this wide-ranging interview, market analyst Francis Hunt, also known as "The Market Sniper," discusses the recent downturn in gold and silver prices, attributing it partly to a failed breakout and technical resistance. He outlines the possibility of deeper corrections in the precious metals if global financial stresses, particularly from UK and US debt markets, intensify in the coming months. Despite short-term concerns, Hunt maintains a strongly bullish long-term view on gold and silver due to systemic inflation and fiat currency debasement. He emphasizes how the wealthy are capitalizing on inflationary conditions through access to cheap debt and hard assets, while the middle and lower classes bear the brunt of stagnating wages and rising living costs. Ultimately, Hunt warns of growing inequality and potential social unrest as a result of "hyperstagflation" and the mismanagement of Western economies.





INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

2:00 Gold sell-off

15:00 Crisis ahead

26:45 Hyperstagflation & tokenization

46:45 Weekly specials

_____________________________

_____________________________

_____________________________

