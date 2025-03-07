BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Jackals: The Stench of American Fascism by Alex Constantine
98 views • 6 months ago

Alex Constantine’s book "Jackals: The Stench of American Fascism" offers a controversial examination of U.S. power structures, alleging deep ties between American intelligence agencies and global terrorism, financial crises, and authoritarian regimes. The book claims the CIA fostered relationships with groups like Black September and Nazi collaborators, while also implicating the agency in the 1980s savings and loan crisis and the 2008 subprime mortgage collapse. Constantine further explores the rise of neoconservatism, the 2001 anthrax attacks, and the outsourcing of intelligence operations to private contractors, suggesting systemic corruption and exploitation. Through detailed personal accounts, the book challenges conventional narratives, urging readers to scrutinize the hidden forces shaping global politics.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

