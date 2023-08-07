Right to Healthcare Is Under Attack + Catholics Protest Planned Parenthood | EpiSOLO #17

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A cancer patient in Oregon is denied their healthcare because they took issue with the LGBTQ+ flag hanging at the entrance to the hospital. I show you how you can let the hospital know we won't put up with that crap in America.
Timcast News covers a prayer rally at Planned Parenthood held by a Catholic Church in NYC that is met with disgusting counter protestors.
What do YOU think?! Do Protestants and Catholics need to team up against depravity like they did against the Dodgers? Let me know in the comments!
