Overcoming Mental, Emotional, and Spiritual Challenges During College - Katherine Pasour

The transition from high school to college is a significant one, and for many young adults, it marks a departure from the familiar routine of home and an introduction to a whole new world of ideas, worldviews, and challenges. With this in mind, Dr. Katherine Pasour wrote a faith-based guide for the tricky college years: Stay the Course - A Devotional Handbook to SURVIVE and THRIVE In Your First Year of College (And Beyond). Why do kids lose their faith when they go to college? How do young college students prepare for the college experience and prepare themselves to be challenged in what they believe? Katherine offers advice on how to overcome these obstacles and what to do if young students find themselves being treated unfairly by classmates or instructors because of their Christian faith.









TAKEAWAYS





Sometimes students simply need a supportive listening ear rather than advice





Choosing a good friend group - a support system - is key in college





The loss of a solid support structure is one reason why kids lose their faith in their 20s





Gen Z is a passionate and whole-hearted generation that cares deeply about the causes they stand for









