Jeffrey Scott Cofsky, VP & Co-Founder of Digital 2way LP.: The CCP is on war footing against us and we are not
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 03/11/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2azfrh8367

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Jeffrey Scott Cofsky, VP & Co-Founder of Digital 2way LP.: The CCP is on war footing against us and we are not. If we decouple 90% of the products from China and take away the money, it will stop the funding for the CCP where it starts. We need to stop feeding the beast that wants to kill us for our kids and for the world’s sake.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 Digital 2way LP.公司副总裁和联合创始人杰弗里·斯科特·科夫斯基：中共在与我们作战，而我们却不在作战状态。如果我们停止采购90%的中共国商品，并从那里撤资，就可以从源头切断对中共的资金供应。为了我们的孩子，为了全世界，我们不能再养虎为患。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
