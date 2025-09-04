SCO eclipses UN as Trump BANS Palestinian genocide victims from 80th General Assembly in New York

SCO v UN committee raised alarm about high number of child disabilities in Gaza TG on PressTV





Relations with the United States: Asked about Donald Trump’s recent remark about a “conspiracy” between Russia, China, and North Korea, Putin replied: “The President of the United States is not without humor, we all know that well. I have good relations with him, and we call each other by first name.” He stressed that no negative judgments were expressed toward the American administration during the SCO summit or the military parade in Beijing.





https://english.pravda.ru/news/world/163978-putin-beijing-press-conference/





Putin also praised the role of US special envoy Steven Witkoff, saying he faithfully conveys Washington’s position: “I am absolutely convinced that Mr. Witkoff presents the position of the American president, not anyone else.”





Strengthening Ties with China: Reviewing the outcome of his visit, Putin described it as highly positive: “Such visits allow us to speak in a friendly atmosphere on any matter of mutual interest, and this proved very important and useful.” He welcomed President Xi Jinping’s initiative on global governance as timely and constructive.





He noted that China remains a “locomotive of the global economy” with growth above 5 percent. Though growth rates have slowed, he said the larger economic base makes those figures more significant, and rising demand for energy resources underpins new agreements such as Power of Siberia-2.









US denies visas for Palestinian officials before UN assembly





State Dept cites Palestinian appeals to ICC and ICJ over Israeli abuses in occupied territory in justifying move.





https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/8/29/us-denies-visas-for-palestinian-officials-ahead-of-un-assembly





The administration of United States President Donald Trump has announced it is denying and revoking visas for members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September.





The announcement was made in a statement released by the US Department of State on Friday.





“The Trump Administration has been clear: it is in our national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace,” the statement said.





The statement said the members “must consistently repudiate terrorism”, citing the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.





It also accused the Palestinian Authority of “attempts to bypass negotiations” by appealing to the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice for Israeli abuses committed in both the occupied West Bank and throughout Israel’s war in Gaza, which UN experts have called a genocide.





Both the PA, which has limited self-governing authority in the occupied West Bank, and the PLO, the internationally recognised Palestinian umbrella organisation, serve as representatives for the Palestinian people and push for recognition of a Palestinian state on the global stage.





The Trump administration had previously sanctioned members of the PA and PLO, accusing them of the “glorification of violence” and “undermining peace”.