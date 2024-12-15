Syria: A column of American troops entered Ain al-Arab (Kobani), a former Russian military base

A column of American troops entered Ain al-Arab (Kobani), a former Russian military base.

US troops also occupied former Russian bases in Sarrin and Ain Issa.

Adding, about this from the 13th:

❗️Russia may have begun to withdraw its troops from Syria, Financial Time suggests, analyzing satellite images.

✈️ Images from Maxar Technologies show two An-124 cargo planes, an Il-76, and smaller cargo planes – three An-32s and one An-72 – arriving at the Khmeimim airbase. The planes have their noses open to receive heavy equipment.

🚢Satellites also recorded Russian ships sailing across the Mediterranean Sea from the shores of Syria. However, it is still unclear whether this is a full or partial withdrawal of Russians from Syria.