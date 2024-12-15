BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Syria: A column of American troops entered Ain al-Arab (Kobani), a former Russian military base
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • 6 months ago

A column of American troops entered Ain al-Arab (Kobani), a former Russian military base. 

US troops also occupied former Russian bases in Sarrin and Ain Issa. 

Adding, about this from the 13th: 

❗️Russia may have begun to withdraw its troops from Syria, Financial Time suggests, analyzing satellite images.

✈️ Images from Maxar Technologies show two An-124 cargo planes, an Il-76, and smaller cargo planes – three An-32s and one An-72 – arriving at the Khmeimim airbase. The planes have their noses open to receive heavy equipment.

🚢Satellites also recorded Russian ships sailing across the Mediterranean Sea from the shores of Syria. However, it is still unclear whether this is a full or partial withdrawal of Russians from Syria.

Keywords
russiasyriasmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy