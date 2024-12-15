Syria: A column of American troops entered Ain al-Arab (Kobani), a former Russian military base

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A column of American troops entered Ain al-Arab (Kobani), a former Russian military base.
US troops also occupied former Russian bases in Sarrin and Ain Issa.
Adding, about this from the 13th:
❗️Russia may have begun to withdraw its troops from Syria, Financial Time suggests, analyzing satellite images.
✈️ Images from Maxar Technologies show two An-124 cargo planes, an Il-76, and smaller cargo planes – three An-32s and one An-72 – arriving at the Khmeimim airbase. The planes have their noses open to receive heavy equipment.
🚢Satellites also recorded Russian ships sailing across the Mediterranean Sea from the shores of Syria. However, it is still unclear whether this is a full or partial withdrawal of Russians from Syria.