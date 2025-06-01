BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How Rockefeller Hijacked Education to Breed a Class of SLAVES w/ Alex Newman
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
979 views • 3 months ago


In this explosive interview, investigative journalist Alex Newman exposes how the Rockefeller dynasty hijacked the education system to dumb down the population and condition generations into obedient, unthinking servants. From fake literacy methods to communist ideology disguised as curriculum, we unpack the shocking history and deliberate agenda behind modern public schooling—and what we must do to break free.Show more

Liberty Sentinal: https://libertysentinel.org/

o learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.

