Disney Features Pope Francis. Catholics Consecrate To Mary, March 25. Politiicians Unite ChurchState
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
1 view • 03/26/2023

Disney Doc Features Pope Francis’ Talk with Gen Z on LGBTQ Issues, Abortion, and More. Shot in Rome and directed by left-leaning Spanish filmmakers Jordi Évole and Marius Sanchez, the documentary is entirely in Spanish and will be released exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.


Pope Francis asked Catholics to renew Marian consecration every March 25


Pope Francis consecrated Russia and Ukraine to the Blessed Virgin Mary in St Peter’s Basilica on 25 March last year.


Pope Francis asked Catholics to renew Marian consecration every March 25. Here’s what that means


Adams, Discussing Faith, Dismisses Idea of Separating Church and State


Mayor Eric Adams' church and state remarks 'surprising' but 'encouraging,' says religious liberty group


Outcry after New York mayor dismisses separation of church and state


President Biden delivers sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church | Read his remarks


Pentagon chief: Putin-Xi meeting sends ‘very troubling message’


Pentagon Says Record Defense Budget Is Necessary To Compete With China


Will your local Tesco be closed on Easter Sunday? Law says larger supermarkets must shut on April 9


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541



#EllenWhite

#Prophecy

#SDA


#PopeFrancis

#SDASermons

#SDA



#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy

sdabible prophecyseventh day adventistchina and russiasda sermonxi visits russiachina naval drillrussia naval drillrussia energy firmxi meets putinchina leader meets russian leader
