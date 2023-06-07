Some Drone views - The River coastal areas of Kherson continue to be Flooded - Beginning to Recede

#Kakhovskaya HPP Collapse - Situation until 13:00 on 7 Jun 2023⚡️

▪️ In Nova Kakhovka the water level is gradually beginning to recede. The town has started to receive some power, water samples have been taken and decontamination of the area will begin in the next few days.

➖ However, 7 people are still missing in the village and up to 100 residents are trapped and need to be evacuated.

▪️ The situation remains grave in neighbouring villages. #Dnepryany, #Krynki and Каzachi Lageri are flooded to the roofs of the houses, while #Korsunki is completely under water. In #Alyoshki, residents who refused to evacuate are forced to move to higher ground, and Golaya Pristan is flooded by almost 80%.

▪️ Due to erosion of cemeteries in Nova Kakhovka, #Dnepryany, Golaya Pristan, #Alyoshki and #Korsunki there is a risk of water contamination. At the moment, chemical indicators are within normal limits.

▪️ Amid the aggravation of the situation due to the destruction of the #Kakhovskaya HPP, a state of emergency has been introduced in the #Kherson region.

▪️ Ukrainian authorities said that despite the decrease in the intensity of flooding, water continues to arrive. At the same time, the country's Ministry of Agricultural Policy warned about the possibility of fields turning into a desert as early as next year.

▪️ According to the latest data, about 1,500 people have been evacuated from the #Dnieper River right bank, at least 2,000 houses remain under water. The Russian side has reported the evacuation of nearly 1,300 residents.

▪️ The situation in #Dnepropetrovsk region continues to deteriorate. A severe drinking and technical water saving regime has been introduced in #Nikopol, a similar situation is observed in #Dnepropetrovsk and Krivoy Rog.

📌 Eyewitnesses report the release of water in #Kremenchuk and #Kiev. Continuation of such actions could lead to #Kherson region turning into a swamp.

📜 RYBAR 7 Jun 2023, 13:18