Breach of Trust: Surveillance Technologies in Private Spaces : Committee on Oversight and Government Reform
47 views • 3 months ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7M8foIxyRI

.

Committee on Oversight and Government Reform https://oversight.house.gov/

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1926384566601707660?t=F8_88vimlao20FKryj7Ezg&s=19


Donald J Trump Announced That He Wants Spectrum Available For 6G ASAP! Do You Even Know What 6G Is As The American Public? https://rumble.com/v6ttntx-412889829.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1927373514799034789?t=ukG4jr9mxPA1ty6JyAkM-Q&s=19


European Union Parliament:

Ethical and societal challenges in the face of the technological tsunami that is coming

Study25-07-2022

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/fr/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1927836948233584858?t=7eLxpeKJouYVfUOSXg4jhA&s=19


Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Genes - The Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)" https://rumble.com/v6u073t-413194745.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1927480613822664774?t=aJ6aZTuQFat_hohOPNPFtQ&s=19


Golden Dome, wban-Biocybersecurity And Blockchain EH! https://rumble.com/v6tycd3-golden-dome-wban-biocybersecurity-and-blockchain-eh.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

WBAN Definition

Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN) is defined by the IEEE as a communication standard optimized for low-power devices for their operation on, in, or around the human body to serve a variety of applications including medical, consumer electronics, or personal entertainment and other purposes.

This standard aims to provide reliable wireless communication within the vicinity of the human body, supporting a wide range of data rates for different applications. https://search.brave.com/search?q=WBAN%3A+Definition+by+IEEE%3A+%22A+communication+standard+optimized+for+low+power+devices+for+their+operation+on%2C+in+or+around+the+human+body+to+serve+a+variety+of+applications+including+medical%2C+consumer+electronics+or+personal+entertainment+and+other.%22&source=android&summary=1&conversation=df4b2fa44ef4a80fccba79

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1926704150017876150?t=h2zTWVcGQjk4Up4skfVeHA&s=19


DOD directive 6420.02 biosurveillance https://search.brave.com/search?q=dod+directive+6420.02+biosurveillance+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=807e6057386898a67e19e0

.

Enabling defense applications through engineering biology https://search.brave.com/search?q=Enabling+defense+applications+through+engineering+biology&source=android&summary=1&conversation=f2de351e6a4ea182084fa0

￼￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1927044521046454535?t=rdZLmpQ5xLoALQ_yeam6lQ&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
