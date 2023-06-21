BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Peter Hotez Refuses to Debate RFK Jr
DaKey2Eternity
DaKey2Eternity
55 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
963 views • 06/21/2023

RFK Jr's Groundbreaking appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience enabled Kennedy to present his unrivaled understanding & concerns about the mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines; causing the Big Pharma Industrial Complex to roll out Dr. Peter Hotez in a vain attempt to smear & discredit RFK Jr on Twitter, yet Hotez clearly lacks the Cajones to Debate RFK Jr in-spite of a multi-million dollar Charity Pot being raised for Hotez to use at his discretion if he would only be man enough to debate Robert F Kennedy Jr live on the Joe Rogan Experience. 

Keywords
debatevaccinejoechilddrrfkroganexperiencepeterhotezjrcovidcajones
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy