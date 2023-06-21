Dr. Peter Hotez Refuses to Debate RFK Jr

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr's Groundbreaking appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience enabled Kennedy to present his unrivaled understanding & concerns about the mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines; causing the Big Pharma Industrial Complex to roll out Dr. Peter Hotez in a vain attempt to smear & discredit RFK Jr on Twitter, yet Hotez clearly lacks the Cajones to Debate RFK Jr in-spite of a multi-million dollar Charity Pot being raised for Hotez to use at his discretion if he would only be man enough to debate Robert F Kennedy Jr live on the Joe Rogan Experience.