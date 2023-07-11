Belgium Soccer Player Suffers A Sudden Heart Attack 💉(2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid BC
July 7, 2023
June 2023: Athlete Suffers A Sudden Heart Attack At Fit Five Soccer Field In Forest, Belgium 💉
Remember when they forced most athletes to get an experimental vaccine in 2021? I sure do.
Credit: ImportantInformation1
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/OeFrQ0H14mvA/