New School Shelters Displaced in Tulkarm

Abdul Rahim Al-Muwahhid School, a newly built facility, was opened not for educational purposes but to provide shelter for those displaced from the Tulkarm camps. Since the beginning of the military operation, about 50,000 people from Tulkarm and Nour Shams camps have been forcibly displaced by the occupation.
Reporting: tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 12/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video