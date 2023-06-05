© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
The modern-day demons, devil, or Satan's recruiters are eroding and rotting the United States using "BGY."
當今惡魔、魔鬼或撒旦的招募者正在使用"藍金黃"侵蝕和腐爛美國。
