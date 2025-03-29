A House Of Climate Cards Built On A Foundation Of Lies

For years, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has been the global megaphone insisting that humans, specifically the carbon dioxide (CO₂) we pump out from cars, factories, and power plants, are the main reason the Earth’s temperature is rising. They say our CO₂ has damaged the planet’s energy balance, and they back this up with computer models and adjusted temperature records. But when you take a step back, look at the raw data, and listen to what some independent scientists are saying, the IPCC’s big claims start to look more than just a bit shaky.

This isn’t about denying climate change; the Earth’s climate changes constantly and has been in constant flux since the beginning of time. It’s about questioning whether the IPCC has been too quick to blame humans while ignoring bigger natural forces and extorting hundreds of billions in research funding from countries around the world.

• SEGMENT 2: Why Do Federal Judges Champion Violent Gang Members Over US Citizens?





ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/a-house-of-climate-cards-built-on

25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA