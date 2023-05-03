UAV Drone Attack on KREMLIN, Assassination Attempt on Putin, considered as a Terrorist ATTACK

88 views • 05/03/2023

The authorities have accused Kiev of targeting Putin’s residence with drones

Two drones targeted the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow has said

