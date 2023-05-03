BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UAV Drone Attack on KREMLIN, Assassination Attempt on Putin, considered as a Terrorist ATTACK
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
137 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 05/03/2023

UAV Drone Attack on KREMLIN, Assassination Attempt on Putin, considered as a Terrorist ATTACK.


recorded from live broadcast, may, 3 2023


related articles,

Videos purport to show Ukrainian drone attack on Kremlin

Two drones targeted the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow has said


https://www.rt.com/russia/575711-video-ukrainian-drone-attack-kremlin/


Russia warns of ‘retaliation’ for Ukrainian attack on Kremlin

The authorities have accused Kiev of targeting Putin’s residence with drones

https://www.rt.com/russia/575708-russia-kremlin-attack-retaliation/

Keywords
attackdronemoscowkremlin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy