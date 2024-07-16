COULD BLACKROCK FIND THEMSELVES AS AN ACCOMPLICE TO CARRY OUT AN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT? (This footage speaks for itself). The World would like to hear, what BlackRock has to say about this.

This is a video, it shows the shooter who took a shot at President Trump, to assassinate him.

On July 13th, 2024. At a rally in Butler County Pennsylvania. The assassination was a failed attempt.



Since then, (as of today - July 16) more information has surfaced.

In this video clip, the deceased shooter is depicted in a commercial that was made by the BlackRock Corporation.



So apparently, this psycho who tried to shot Trump, has ties to BlackRock!

And conveniently enough, BlackRock has scrubbed their website, of this commercial all the sudden..

Seems pretty convenient, right?

I believe many would agree on that statement. Whole heartedly!

So.. I would like to ask Larry Fink himself:

“Would you mind telling the world, what your involvement is with the plot to assassinate Donald Trump? What do you know of this Mr. Fink?…and why is this commercial, “all of the sudden — no longer apart of your cooperations website”?

I think the world would love to hear the answers to those two questions Sir..

[To Larry Fink - If by chance, you read this, Please leave your comments below].

Thank you.